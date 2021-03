ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt after a rollover accident Friday on Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Chantel Lange, 26 of Little Canada, was driving south on Highway 52 when she went off the road around 2 pm and rolled near 14th Street NW. Lange suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.