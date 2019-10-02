Clear

Highway 52 reopens in Fillmore County

Concrete repair work concluded Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – Repairs on Highway 52 have been completed between Fountain and Preston.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road was reopened to traffic on Wednesday.

Concrete repair required the removal of some panels along a seven mile stretch of the highway where the joints failed or where panels needed replacement. A detour was in place while work was ongoing.

MnDOT says similar work is taking place now on Interstate 35 between Faribault and Elko New Market in both directions. One lane in each direction of the four-lane highway is closed for the rest of October.

