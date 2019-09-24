Highway 52 ramps to be closed at 55th Street NW in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Wednesday, drivers taking Highway 52 through Rochester will experience detours on the 55th Street NW ramps, weather permitting.

Detours will be in place for two days on each side of the highway. The northbound exit and southbound entrance ramps will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The southbound exit and northbound entrance ramps will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The detours will use adjacent frontage roads and the 37th Street Northwest and 41st Street Northwest ramps. Signs will be in place.

This is due to the Hwy 52 southbound resurfacing work that began on September 16 from Oronoco to 85th Street north of Rochester. Work is expected to be completed October 11.

Motorists may experience traffic slowdowns during the paving work on southbound Hwy 52, especially during the morning and afternoon commuting times and weekends.