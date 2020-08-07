ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol is on the scene of an accident north of Rochester near the 75th Street exit. Dispatch is not confirming any other details other than that there was a crash. A KIMT News 3 reporter on scene tells us traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes. We are working to learn more details and will bring you the latest as the information becomes available.
We're learning more about a traffic accident on Highway 52 south
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 9:52 PM
Related Content
- Highway 52 Accident, SB traffic backed up
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- UPDATE: Traffic accident on Highway 52 in Rochester
- Fatal crash on Highway 52
- Improvements on Highway 52 Southbound
- Car fire on Highway 52
- Truck fire on Highway 52
- UPDATE: Female runs into traffic on Highway 52
- IA HS SB Rankings (6/8)
- Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52
Scroll for more content...