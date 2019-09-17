Photo Gallery 3 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a serious crash has closed a section of Highway 30 southwest of Rochester.
The highway has been closed at the intersection with Olmsted County Road 115. A detour has been put in place as of 5:30 pm.
Related Content
- Crash closes Highway 30 southwest of Rochester
- Accident closes highway off ramp in Rochester
- Crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
- Crash temporariliy closes I-90 east of Rochester
- Rochester Kmart to close
- Gas leak closes Highway 122
- Two-vehicle crash on icy Highway 52 in Rochester
- 2 transported after morning crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
- Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 on-ramp in Rochester
- Two hurt in crash on Highway 63 in Rochester
Scroll for more content...