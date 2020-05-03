Highway 251 construction to start Monday in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Construction on Highway 251 is scheduled to start Monday, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says detours set up in two stages:

• Hwy 251 through traffic and traffic to Hollandale detour for Stage 1 begins May 4: Hwy 218 north to Freeborn County Road 35 west to Freeborn County Road 30 south to Hwy 251.

• Hwy 251 through traffic and traffic to Hollandale detour for Stage 2, which follows completion of Stage 1: North on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to Interstate 35 south to Hwy 251

• Single lane traffic on Hwy 251 bridge over I-35

• Freeborn County Road 26 detour during Stage 2 south of Hwy 251 is CR 26 south to Freeborn County Road 25 west to Freeborn County Road 45 north to I-35 north to Freeborn County Road 35 east to CR 26 south

Culverts that cross under the highway are being replaced, requiring construction crews to dig up the road. Work is expected to continue through October and people will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

MnDOT says the project will resurface approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from Interstate 35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion of Mower County included. Approach panels will be replaced on the bridge over I-35. Additionally, culvert/pipes will be replaced along the route.