Highway 218 lane closure in Lyle Wednesday

LYLE, Minn. – Highway 218 will be reduced to one lane in Lyle Wednesday.
The closure to allow repair work on the northbound shoulder of the highway near Pershing Avenue. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the shoulder area was damaged during construction.
Flaggers will be in place to move traffic in one direction at a time in the single open lane.
Rochester Sand & Gravel is the prime contractor for the $269,532 project.
