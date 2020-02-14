Clear
Highway 218 in Mower Co. near Iowa/Minnesota border blocked due to crash

A crash on Highway 218 near the Iowa-Minnesota has blocked the road.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 1:27 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 1:45 PM

LYLE, Minnesota - A crash on Highway 218 near the Iowa-Minnesota border has blocked the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said between 130th St. and 140th St. near Lyle the road is blocked due to a crash.

Lyle is south of Austin on Highway 218.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

