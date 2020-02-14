Highway 218 in Mower Co. near Iowa/Minnesota border blocked due to crash

LYLE, Minnesota - A crash on Highway 218 near the Iowa-Minnesota border has blocked the road.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said between 130th St. and 140th St. near Lyle the road is blocked due to a crash.
Lyle is south of Austin on Highway 218.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Hwy 218 south of #AustinMN is closed to traffic after a crash. Temporary detour route is Mower Co Rd 5 west to Hwy 105 south to Mower Co Rd 6 east, back to Hwy 218 just north of Lyle. Slow down, watch for law enforcement investigating. https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 14, 2020
