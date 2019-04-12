Highway 218 detoured south of Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Removal of a crashed semi is rerouting traffic on Highway 218, south of Austin.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the semi tractor-trailer went into the ditch during the recent winter storm and a tow truck is tipping the vehicle upright and then towing it out of the ditch.
A detour was put in place at 1:30 pm and MnDOT maintenance vehicles will direct traffic at each corner on the route around the wreck.
Highway 218 is expected to open later Friday afternoon.
