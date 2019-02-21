DODGE COUNTY, Minn.- it's a project on a busy section of road that has encountered some serious delays.
that's right - last year former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill to allocate funding to the project that looked to expand highway 14. However, wording in the bill has kept the project from starting.
The bill lacks a specific date detailing when the money will be handed over.
Between Owatonna and Dodge Center, more lanes will create less congestion and space for semi-trucks.
That's a relief for drivers like Brady Swanson.
He lives near highway 14 where the construction will happen. He says driving in two lanes next to a truck can be dangerous, especially in the winter.
“It kind of sucks because you got these semi drivers who fly by you and don't think twice about leaving snow in your path,” he said.
Over $100 million dollars was allocated to the highway 14 project.
Based off the current wording in the legislation, that money won't be available until 2022.
Lawmakers are working to change the wording so they can access the money this summer.
Related Content
- Highway 14 project on hold
- Iowa DOT reveals Highway 122 project
- Expect delays as Highway 65 project beings
- Business sparks changes to Highway 65 project
- Highway 122 construction project impacts so far
- UPDATE: State Senator comments on Highway 14 funding
- Gas leak shuts down Highway 14 in Rochester
- Looking at driving records following fatal Highway 14 crash
- Few details being released on Highway 14 accident in Claremont
- Highway 14 head-on collision kills Owatonna woman