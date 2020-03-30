Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highway 14 project detours delayed in Dodge County

Work could be pushed back into early May.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLAREMONT, Minn. – Planned detours in Dodge County are going to be delayed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had been planning to close County Road 1 and 630th Street on April 8 as part of the expansion of Highway 14 but the demolition of buildings at 12 locations on the new route and the removal of debris is going to push those closure back to later in April or early May.

Crews will eventually be building a new 630th Street and a bridge on Dodge County Road 1 for an overpass of the expanded Highway 14. When detours begin, they will be south of Claremont.

The Highway 14 project will expand 12.5 miles from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. It is meant to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Limiting screen time for kids?

Image

Hospitality Industry is Hurting

Image

Print Shop Helps Small Businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Why do some counties seem immune to COVID-19?

Image

Increase in Domestic Violence

Image

Senator Klobuchar talks with Rochester leaders

Image

Social distancing restrictions extended

Image

Banks Help Customers During Pandemic

Image

Ramping Up Telehealth Efforts

Community Events