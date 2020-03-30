Highway 14 project detours delayed in Dodge County

CLAREMONT, Minn. – Planned detours in Dodge County are going to be delayed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had been planning to close County Road 1 and 630th Street on April 8 as part of the expansion of Highway 14 but the demolition of buildings at 12 locations on the new route and the removal of debris is going to push those closure back to later in April or early May.

Crews will eventually be building a new 630th Street and a bridge on Dodge County Road 1 for an overpass of the expanded Highway 14. When detours begin, they will be south of Claremont.

The Highway 14 project will expand 12.5 miles from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. It is meant to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center.