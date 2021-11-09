Highway 14 now four lanes from Mankato to Rochester

CLAREMONT, Minn.- With personal tragedies on Minnesota roads, improvements to a popular Minnesota stretch can now save lives. After two years of construction, Highway 14 is now a four-lane highway from Mankato to Rochester.

The goal was to create a safer road from its original two-lane. With population growth in the area and more vehicles on the road, there was a great need for more room.

"My cousin died on this road 40 years ago a little bit east of Mankato and so I know this has been a huge issue for people of the area," says MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. "We know there's alot of agricultural traffic, we know there's alot of truck traffic and so often people would get stuck behind. I grew up on a dairy farm. You got stuck behind the milk truck and you know your trip is totally disrupted and it wasn't always safe to pass."

Minnesota governor Tim Walz has worked on the project in various roles. On Tuesday morning, he joined a crowd of lawmakers and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Claremont, highlighting Highway 14's expansion. Governor Walz also knows the importance first hand.

"I was coaching seventh-grade basketball on a cold winter day when my next-door neighbor Mary walked in with two state troopers and pulled her son Ben off the court to let them know their father Charlie had been killed," says Walz. " It's design and outdatedness put that family at risk."

Joining Walz for the ribbon-cutting was Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"This is a stretch of road that doesn't even go up to the Twin Cities and we don't want to neglect it," explains Klobuchar. "Whenever I would talk to people in southern Minnesota, it was always fix Highway 14. Well, we're finally fixing it."

MnDOT is working on the same project on Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 or 2023.