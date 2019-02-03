Highway 14 head-on collision kills Owatonna woman

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A head-on collision on Highway 14 kills an Owatonna woman on Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner tractor was east bound on Highway 14 in Havana Township. A Pontiac was west bound on Highway 14.

The Freightliner, driven by 29-year-old Hashim Siddiq of Blaine, Minn., attempted to pass an unknown vehicle and ran into the Pontiac head on.

Todd Anderson, 58, of Owatonna, was driving the Pontiac. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for what State Patrol is calling “life threatening” injuries. His passenger, 67-year-old Allison Anderson, was killed in the crash.

Siddiq and his 28-year-old passenger Abdisalam Hassan were not injured in the crash.

The report describes the road condition as being “wet.”