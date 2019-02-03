STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A head-on collision on Highway 14 kills an Owatonna woman on Saturday afternoon.
Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner tractor was east bound on Highway 14 in Havana Township. A Pontiac was west bound on Highway 14.
The Freightliner, driven by 29-year-old Hashim Siddiq of Blaine, Minn., attempted to pass an unknown vehicle and ran into the Pontiac head on.
Todd Anderson, 58, of Owatonna, was driving the Pontiac. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for what State Patrol is calling “life threatening” injuries. His passenger, 67-year-old Allison Anderson, was killed in the crash.
Siddiq and his 28-year-old passenger Abdisalam Hassan were not injured in the crash.
The report describes the road condition as being “wet.”
Related Content
- Highway 14 head-on collision kills Owatonna woman
- Prison sentence for Owatonna man
- Owatonna man pleads guilty in Freeborn County
- Rochester Mayo looking for 2-0 start against Owatonna
- UPDATE: One injured in Highway 52 collision
- Woman sentenced for Stewartville collision
- Head-on collision in Northeast Iowa
- Owatonna man pleads not guilty to Mower County robbery and assault
- UPDATE: State Senator comments on Highway 14 funding
- Gas leak shuts down Highway 14 in Rochester