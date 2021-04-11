Highway 14 lane closures to start Monday west of Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – Lane closures are scheduled to start Monday on Highway 14 west of Dodge Center, weather permitting.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews will be building crossover lanes for construction related to the expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes from Dodge Center to Owatonna. MnDOT says the work is needed to prepare for new road to tie into the existing four-lane road west of Dodge Center.

This project will complete a continuous four-lane road between Rochester and New Ulm, aiming to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. MnDOT says the $107 million expansion is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect with the four-lane highway west of Dodge Center.

Traffic is expected to be on the new route in fall of 2021 with additional work planned for 2022 to complete the project.