CLAREMONT, Minn. – A crash has closed a portion of Highway 14 in Dodge County.
Both east and westbound lanes of Highway 14 are closed between 120th and 150th Avenue. This is due to a crash that happened around 6:30. The Minnesota DOT is say the roadway could be closed for several hours.
There are currently no details on the crash itself.
Related Content
- Highway 14 closed after Dodge County crash
- Rollover crash in Dodge County
- Semi crashes in Dodge County
- Fatal crash in Dodge County
- Rochester man hurt in Dodge County crash
- Dodge County man injured in semi crash
- One hurt in Dodge County crash
- One injured in Dodge County crash
- Two hurt in Dodge County crash
- Second death from Dodge County crash
Scroll for more content...