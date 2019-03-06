Highway 14 Project advances after recent delay

KIMT News 3- Governor Tim Walz has signed one of his first pieces of legislation, advancing the Highway 14 Project's funding making it possible for construction to begin by the summer of 2020.

By the time the project is finished all of highway 14 from Mankato to Rochester will be 4 lanes. Creating less congestion and more space for semi trucks, hopefully decreasing the amount of crashes happening on the stretch.

The final phase is a 12.5 mile stretch from Owatonna to Dodge Center will be up for bids this summer, according to Greg Paulson who is the Assistant District Engineer for Program Delivery for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "We'd expect full construction to be going next summer 2020 and 2021 with completion in the fall of 21."

While funds for the project were approved in the last session, a wording issue put a major halt in the release of the funding.

Paulson says Governor Walz advancing this piece of legislation now is putting a jump start on the project. "The original bill would've had the project completed in 2023 and now it will be completed in 2021 so it really moved to project up 2 years."