Highway 14 project plan to increase driver safety

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been working with city partners to form a plan to improve safety along Highway 14 west of Rochester.

Serving Byron, Kasson, Dodge Center and Rochester -- and with the anticipation for traffic to grow in the coming years, this plan is just one step in increasing the safety of drivers.

The plan is focused on Highway 14 west of Rochester toward Kasson.

The long range plan includes four interchanges -- one on Highway 44, Olmsted County Roads 3 and 5 in Byron, and one on Dodge County 15 east of Kasson.

Putting in on/off ramps and over passes will keep cars from crossing highways at intersections.

Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications, Michael Dougherty, says “With four interchanges along there, that's a significant price tag, so it won't be all done at once. It'll be one done here, one done there, and it sort of outlines the process as well."

He says the construction of these plans is set to start anywhere within the next 2-10 years. In the meantime, short term safety improvements include closing medians and building reduced conflict intersections on Hwy 14.

Dougherty also says part of the plan includes eventual removal of the two traffic signals in byron.

He adds, "As we all know, not everybody stops every time at a red light, so that's where the danger of even traffic signals come in - is they're not fool proof."

The project between MnDoT, Olmsted County, Dodge County, City of Kasson and City of Byron is in the process of obtaining the funding to move forward.