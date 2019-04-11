Highway 13 closed between Albert Lea and New Richland

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Highway 13 from New Richland in Waseca County to Interstate 90 at Albert Lea is closed.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic was stopped at 11 am because of numerous power lines down across the 15-mile stretch of road and it will remain closed until the lines can be cleared.
Freezing rain is being blamed for bringing the power lines down.
