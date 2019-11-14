Highway 122 reconstruction ending for the season in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Highway 122 reconstruction project in Mason City is wrapping up for the season.

At 5 pm on Friday, weather permitting, crews will be shifting traffic back to its normal pattern between South Monroe and South Carolina Avenues. The Iowa Department of Transportation says drivers should still be aware of temporary lane closures as the contractor wraps up the project for this season. Stop signs, which were removed at Delaware, Jefferson, and Pennsylvania avenues during the closure of Sixth Street, will be installed once again on side streets crossing Sixth Street.