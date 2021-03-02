Highly-intoxicated Rochester man arrested for threatening apartment manager with knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man found holding 40-ounce beers in each hand at an apartment complex is facing two felony charges after he allegedly threatened a manager with a knife.

Jamahl Southall, 50, of Rochester, was arrested Monday at 421 6th Ave. NW and is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terrorist threats.

Police said he was highly intoxicated when he was located in the lobby holding the alcoholic beverages. When the manager tried to escort him out of the building, Southall allegedly pulled out a pocketknife, flipped the blade open and said he was going to cut the manager's head off.

Southall, who continued with the threats until police arrived, blew a .23 at the jail.