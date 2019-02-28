Highlights: West Hancock vs. North Mahaska in Class 1A state tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa - The West Hancock girl's basketball team defeated North Mahaska with a final score of 67-54 in Wednesday's quarterfinal.
The Eagles (24-1) advance to Friday's semifinal versus Montezuma (22-2) at 3:15 PM in Wells Fargo Arena.
Click the video player above to watch Wednesday's highlights.
