Click on the video player above to view highlights.
Related Content
- Highlights: Saint Ansgar vs. Forest City
- Fatal crash in St. Ansgar
- Jenkins' journey at St. Ansgar
- Minnesota section football playoff highlights; Osage vs. Forest City volleyball
- Baldus bouncing back at St. Ansgar
- St. Ansgar man accused of federal crimes
- St. Ansgar's South Square receives grants
- St. Ansgar seeks big Friday night win
- SAW: Forest City's Sam Snyder
- SAW: Forest City's Brea Dillavou
Scroll for more content...