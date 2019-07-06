Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

NORTHWOOD, Iowa -- For the Vikings, things seem to be going their way. A three-game winning streak put NK's season record at 13-12 just before playoffs begin.

Northwood-Kensett couldn't sustain that success, as visiting Oelwein defeated the Vikings in a close one, 7-6. A back-and-forth game, the Huskies took a commanding 4-1 lead in the 2nd inning.

NK would rally back, tying the game at 4 in the third and taking the lead the same inning. A loss puts the Vikings at 13-13 on the year.