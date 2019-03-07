Highlights: NIACC women defeat LPTC

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) women’s basketball team defeated the Little Priest Tribal College, 94-56 in the NJCAA Region XI quarterfinals.

Autam Mendez paved the way for NIACC with 26 points, followed by Mandy Willems (20), Jada Buford (14), Kelcie Hale (10), Hallie Reese (9), Alexa Loftus (4), Pasha Nyewe (4), Tahya Campbell (3), Ty’Neecia Longs (2), and Lexi Jones (2).

NIACC advances to Saturday’s semifinal against the Iowa Central Community College at 1 PM, held at NIACC.

Click on the video player above to view Wednesday's highlights.