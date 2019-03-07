MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) women’s basketball team defeated the Little Priest Tribal College, 94-56 in the NJCAA Region XI quarterfinals.
Autam Mendez paved the way for NIACC with 26 points, followed by Mandy Willems (20), Jada Buford (14), Kelcie Hale (10), Hallie Reese (9), Alexa Loftus (4), Pasha Nyewe (4), Tahya Campbell (3), Ty’Neecia Longs (2), and Lexi Jones (2).
NIACC advances to Saturday’s semifinal against the Iowa Central Community College at 1 PM, held at NIACC.
Click on the video player above to view Wednesday's highlights.
Related Content
- Highlights: NIACC women defeat LPTC
- NIACC Konigsmark Klassic Highlights
- Highlights from NIACC's volleyball match vs. Southeastern
- NIACC baseball in Wisconsin?!
- NIACC's deceiving record
- NIACC relay breaking records
- NIACC remembers legendary coach
- NIACC women advance to fifth-straight Region XI final
- NIACC women's hoops gears up for new season
- NIACC women's basketball dominates Little Priest Tribal College, 116-69
Scroll for more content...