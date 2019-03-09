Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Highlights: NIACC men hope to win Region 11 Championship; Lady Trojans advance to regional final
- NIACC advances to Region XI championship
- NIACC women advance to fifth-straight Region XI final
- NIACC baseball falls in Region XI Tournament
- NIACC Konigsmark Klassic Highlights
- IA HS Regional Golf Scores + Highlights
- NIACC baseball survives another day, wins region game against Iowa Central
- Highlights: NIACC women defeat LPTC
- Mason City Chamber wins regional award
- Tusler's final tourney at NIACC
Scroll for more content...