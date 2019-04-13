Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Large law enforcement presence in Kensett Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

The only game in town, the Packer Dome hosts some softball.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Image

Extra reinforcement

Image

Law enforcement presence in Kensett

Image

Tracking A Drier Weekend

Image

Putting the snow day legislation to use

Image

Desperate need for affordable housing in the Med City

Community Events