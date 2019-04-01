Click on the video tab for the highlights
Related Content
- Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day
- Rochester duo in Goodhue County crash
- Fatal car accident in Goodhue County
- Byron driver hurt in Goodhue County crash
- Rochester driver crashes in Goodhue County
- Disease outbreak linked to Goodhue County campground
- Dexter woman in Goodhue County crash
- Deadly disease found in Goodhue County deer
- Goodhue County Sheriff's: Snowmobile goes through ice
- Rochester man injured in Goodhue County crash
Scroll for more content...