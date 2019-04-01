Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

The KoMets come up big for their first game of the year

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

American Dream

Image

Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Image

Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

Image

Maintaining green space in Rochester

Image

Human library

Image

Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

Image

Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

Image

Fusion opens in downtown Rochester

Image

21 and up ordinance

Image

School to pay back thousands

Community Events