Highlights: John Marshall and Austin advance to section title games

1AAA Semifinals
Austin 67, Red Wing 50
Northfield 66, Winona 64
Finals: Austin vs Northfield 3/14 @ 6 p.m.
1AAAA Semifinals
John Marshall 67, New Prague 56
Lakeville North 56, Farmington 49
Finals: John Marshall vs Lakeville North 3/14 @ 8 p.m.
