Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin advance to section title games

The Rockets and Packers will fight for a chance to head to state on Thursday.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

1AAA Semifinals

Austin 67, Red Wing 50

Northfield 66, Winona 64

Finals: Austin vs Northfield 3/14 @ 6 p.m.

1AAAA Semifinals

John Marshall 67, New Prague 56

Lakeville North 56, Farmington 49

Finals: John Marshall vs Lakeville North 3/14 @ 8 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

Image

Sexual assault policy

Image

RRMR closes exercise room

Image

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Image

Clearing culverts and storm drains

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Image

Daylight Saving Time & Driving

Image

Steam causing concerns in Rochester

Community Events