Highlights: JM defeats Century, Hurt posts triple-double

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The John Marshall Rockets defeated the Century Panthers Wednesday night in the Section 1AAAA playoffs, 87-70.

The Rockets' Matthew Hurt posted a triple-double with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in front of University of Kentucky head coach, John Calipari, and Duke University head coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

John Marshall will play New Prague on Saturday, Mar. 9.

