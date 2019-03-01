DES MOINES, Iowa - The Mason City girl's basketball team's season came to a close with a 75-54 setback versus #1 seed Marion at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.
Scoring for the Mohawks: Megan Meyer (23), Anna Lensing (11), Anna Deets (11), Jada Williams (4), Sami Miller (3), and Ali Rood (2).
Mason City finishes the season with a 16-9 record.
Click the video player above to view Thursday's highlights and reaction from players and coaches.
Related Content
- Highlights & reaction: Mason City vs. Marion in Class 4A semifinal
- Highlights: Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock in 4A state tournament
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- New HOF class for Mason City High School
- Hudson tops St. Ansgar in Class A semifinal
- Updates: West Hancock playing in Class A semifinals
- Monday's prep basketball highlights - Mason City at Clear Lake doubleheader
- Iowa prep football semifinal matchups and Friday's highlights
- Reaction to pedestrians hit
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
Scroll for more content...