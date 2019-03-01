Clear
Highlights & reaction: Mason City vs. Marion in Class 4A semifinal

Highlights and reaction from players and coaches in Thursday's state semifinal.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 1:04 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Mason City girl's basketball team's season came to a close with a 75-54 setback versus #1 seed Marion at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

Scoring for the Mohawks: Megan Meyer (23), Anna Lensing (11), Anna Deets (11), Jada Williams (4), Sami Miller (3), and Ali Rood (2).

Mason City finishes the season with a 16-9 record.

Click the video player above to view Thursday's highlights and reaction from players and coaches.

