Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Highlights: Crestwood vs. Waukon in 3A state tournament
- Champions! Crestwood cruises to 3A state title
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- SAW: Crestwood's Ryan Steffen
- SAW: Crestwood's Ellie Friesen
- State Wrestling: Class 3A highlights and quarter-finalists
- Osage rolls to third, Crestwood takes fourth at state duals
- Experienced roster fueling Crestwood's early-season success
- Crestwood moves to the championship game
- State Wrestling Tournament Brackets
Scroll for more content...