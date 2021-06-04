Highland Games returning to Mason City this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an ultimate test of strength.

The Scottish Highland Games have been in existence for centuries, and over the years, competitions have popped up worldwide, including in North Iowa. While the games were initially introduced locally in 2011, they were put on hiatus until last year due to a lack of venue.

This Saturday, professional competitors from across the country, as well as previous world champions and world record holders, will be competing during the second annual local version of the games at Elite Impact Barbell. Games featured include the caber toss, hammer throw, stone put, sheaf toss and more.

Nathan Burchett has competed in Highland Game events across the country, and is not only organizing the Mason City games, but will also compete on Saturday. He's hopeful it can help grow the games into a bigger event each year.

"This is a rare occurrence in the Midwest. Being able to be supported by the community is huge to be able to bring top athletes out, and I think that's going to grow year after year."

Burchett is also optimistic that it may inspire more local athletes to get into competing.

"It is an interesting event that a lot of people are like, 'Hey, I'm strong, I've lived on a farm all my life, I can do this,' or 'I've trained in the gym, I've got my powerlifting numbers up really high.' It's another outlet to test themselves."

The games get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday at Elite Impact Barbell on Eisenhower Avenue, between Highway 122 and 19th Street SW. Admission is $5.