Higher revenue estimate spurs hope of quick economic recovery in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A panel of Iowa budget experts says they expect higher than anticipated state revenue this year and they remain cautious about predicting a quick recovery.

The Revenue Estimating Conference on Friday increased the current year estimate of revenue to $8.07 billion or 1.9% growth from the previous year. That is up from a December estimate of 0.5% growth and $7.96 billion in revenue. The panel estimates state revenue will also increase in the following two years.

If the estimated 3.8% growth for the 2022 fiscal year is realized, tax cuts approved in 2018 will not kick in. That’s because legislators require at least 4% revenue growth before lowering the tax brackets.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement on the Revenue Estimating Conference’s recent projections:

“Today’s forecast shows that Iowa’s economy is strong, and we can make it even stronger by ensuring that our historic 2018 tax cuts are fully implemented, giving Iowans certainty that they’ll see more in their paychecks. We can easily do that by removing the unnecessary triggers, which are no longer needed and only stand in the way of our future growth."

“I was pleased that the Senate voted unanimously to remove these triggers and look forward to signing the final bill making these significant tax cuts a reality for Iowans.”

Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf), Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement regarding the Revenue Estimating Conference's March meeting:

“Thanks to a decade of responsible budgeting by Iowa House Republicans, Iowa’s financial position continues to look strong and our budget has shown great resilience even in the face of a global pandemic."

"It is not by accident that Iowa’s budget was ranked as the #1 most prepared to withstand the financial challenges of COVID-19 by the nonpartisan Council of State Governments. It has taken difficult decisions and the disciplined approach that House Republicans have fought for over the last 10 years."

"Responsible, conservative budgeting is what got us here. We will continue with that approach as we address the state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022.“