High unemployment continues to keep economy down

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's another sign the economy is still trying to recover from COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Labor is saying the number of first time filers for unemployment last week was 870,000, which was up from the week before that.

"It seems some people are getting numb to the numbers. Seeing hundreds of thousands every single week. We had initial claims of over 800,000 and our continuing claims are still over 12.5 million," said Riverland Community College economics instructor Rayce Hardy.

COVID-19 has sent scores of workers into unemployment. In Iowa, the state has seen a huge jump in initial unemployment claims. Last week, they climbed 42% from the previous week.

According to Hardy, many of the jobless were employed by small, local companies. He says another stimulus is needed.

"A lot of the small businesses are held in limbo by Congress because they can't settle on whether or not, are they going to do a stimulus package or not," said Hardy.

Government is also hard hit. The State of Minnesota once boasted a budget surplus, but now is over $2 billion in the hole.

"Our small businesses and state and local governments are in some dire straits. They're going to need help. They're going to need help from consumers, buying locally. I know they're going to need help from the federal government."

Fraudsters are taking advantage of the unemployed, by stealing people's identities to file false unemployment claims.

"Anytime it seems that people are vulnerable, criminals just...blood in the water and they just go after people. It's sickening, but it doesn't surprise me at all."

If you think your identity was stolen to file a false unemployment claim, there are some steps you can take to report it. The FBI has tips on their website.