High-speed chase sends Fillmore County man to prison

PRESTON, Minn. – Trying to avoid arrest is sending a Fillmore County man to prison.

Justin Leroy Rickert, 42 of Wykoff, was sentenced Thursday to one year and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 261 days already served. He pleaded guilty in April to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it tried to pick up Rickert for a parole violation in May 2018 but he escaped after a car chase into northeast Iowa that hit speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Rickert was later arrested in Winneshiek County and extradited back to Minnesota.