High-speed chase in Mower Co. ends with man being tased

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A high-speed chase in Mower County ended Monday when a man was extricated from a vehicle after being tased.

Eric Xiong, 30, of St. Paul, is facing charges of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI.

Authorities said Xiong was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 63 north of Racine and smelled of alcohol.

Xiong fled the scene at a high rate of speed before he was stopped north of Stewartville and went off the road at Highway 63 and 80th St. SE.