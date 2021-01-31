2 arrested after high-speed chase tops 150 mph in north Iowa multi-county incident

Clear
Two Minnesota women are facing a slew of charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through three counties.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 9:33 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2021 10:49 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two Minnesota women are facing a slew of charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through three counties.

Just before 2 P.M. Sunday, a vehicle was speeding on Highway 218 near Plainfield in Chickasaw County and didn't stop for an Iowa State Trooper. The chase went through Floyd and Cerro Gordo Counties, reaching speeds exceeding 150 MPH.

Two females in the vehicle were throwing objects out of the windows during the chase.

Law enforcement used stop sticks and the vehicle pulled over just outside Mason City on Highway 18.

The driver, 35-year-old Marion Baca and a passenger, 32-year-old Heather Krumrie, both of Minnesota, were taken into custody.

Baca is facing multiple traffic charges, speed charges, alluding, and driving without a license. Both the women are facing multiple drug charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, and failure to affix a drug stamp.

