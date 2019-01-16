High schools begin rescheduling athletic events before winter weather arrives

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - As winter weather is anticipated to move into the area on Friday, local high schools are beginning to reschedule their athletic events. Below is a list of the new dates and times.
Girls Varsity Basketball
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Forest City at North Iowa
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Charles City at Crestwood
Boys Varsity Basketball
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Forest City at North Iowa
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Crestwood at Charles City
Girls JV Basketball
Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Charles City at Crestwood
Boys JV Basketball
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - St. Ansgar at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Forest City at North Iowa
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Crestwood at Charles City
Girls 9th Grade Basketball
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Charles City at Crestwood
Boys 9th Grade Basketball
Jan. 17 - 5:45 PMCrestwood at Charles City
Boys Varsity Bowling
Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM - Waverly-Shell Rock vs. North Iowa (Buffalo Lanes)
Girls Varisty Bowling
Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. North Iowa (Buffalo Lanes)
