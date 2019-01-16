Clear
High schools begin rescheduling athletic events before winter weather arrives

Check here for the latest updates on rescheduled athletic activities.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - As winter weather is anticipated to move into the area on Friday, local high schools are beginning to reschedule their athletic events. Below is a list of the new dates and times.

Girls Varsity Basketball

Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Forest City at North Iowa
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford 
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Charles City at Crestwood


Boys Varsity Basketball

Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Forest City at North Iowa
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 7:30 PM - Crestwood at Charles City


Girls JV Basketball

Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Charles City at Crestwood

Boys JV Basketball

Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - St. Ansgar at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield Ventura
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Forest City at North Iowa
Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Jan. 17 - 6:15 PM - Crestwood at Charles City


Girls 9th Grade Basketball

Jan. 17 - 5:00 PM - Charles City at Crestwood


Boys 9th Grade Basketball

Jan. 17 - 5:45 PMCrestwood at Charles City


Boys Varsity Bowling

Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM - Waverly-Shell Rock vs. North Iowa (Buffalo Lanes)


Girls Varisty Bowling

Jan. 17 - 4:00 PM- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. North Iowa (Buffalo Lanes) 

Community Events