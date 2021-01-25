High school students perform the sounds of jazz virtually

MASON CITY, Iowa - North Iowa Area Community College's annual Jazz Festival was held a bit differently for its 25th year. But it isn't stopping high school students from gaining valuable feedback and showcasing their talents.

Normally, students would be on the stage at NIACC performing in front of experienced judges. Due to the pandemic, however, band students from across North Iowa, including Mason City, performed via Zoom, with judges from the East Coast listening in. Mason City's jazz band performed two pieces virtually: "Shiny Stockings" from Count Basie, and Thad Jones' "Tow Away Zone."

Assistant band director Sam Bills says the school's bands have had to adapt to be able to perform this year, and credits the work of NIACC band director John Klemas to keep this year's festival going.

"It was really nice. It was fun for the kids, we talked about it for a few minutes afterward. they thought they got a lot out of it, it was fun. It was a good opportunity."

The festival is not a competitive event; rather, Bills says it's to provide students with feedback to improve technique.

"They talked about playing more aggressively, or listening to the lead players, or different techniques for our drummers and bassist to use. Those are things that are applicable to pieces across a whole variety of styles and publication."

In addition to Mason City, students from Clear Lake, GHV, Central Springs, Belmond-Klemme and Gilbert High Schools took part in this year's festival.