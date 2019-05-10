Clear

High school students participate in NIACC Design-Build Competition

Students compete in building sheds and working with welding as part of annual competition

Posted: May. 9, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You'll want to put on your safety glasses and hard hats, and put in your ear plugs for this story.

There's a growing need for tradesmen and women; jobs in construction, health care and skilled trades will account for 1/3rd of all new jobs through 2022 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Teams from North Iowa high schools competed in building and welding competitions at NIACC's annual Design-Build Event on Thursday. In addition, representatives from area construction, engineering and architecture firms provided guidance and assistance, as well as information for those who might want to get into a trade.

Charles City junior Kole Rover is planning to get into the trades after graduation.

"Having actual people out here that are professionals at it, it was a big help, because there were a few parts that we struggled on because we came a little unprepared. But in the end, we still made an effort."

GHV senior Jack Powers is going into the field of fire science after graduation; however, he has an interest in the trades. He sees the need for people to fill thse sort of jobs.

"I've seen plenty of openings for different types of construction because it's in such high demand. I think nothing's more demanding than what I think would be construction because you can never have too many people working on a building."

