High school students learn from Mayo Clinic about healthcare careers

From radiology to oncology students were able to spend time with professionals to learn about more than being a doctor or nurse.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Healthcare careers are projected to grow from now until 2026 according to the bureau of labor statistics.

This week, high school students are getting the chance to learn more about careers in the healthcare field at mayo clinic's career immersion program.
Juniors and seniors from all over Minnesota will spend a week of summer as healthcare professionals.
Through the program, students are exposed to a variety of careers beyond professions like doctors and nurses.
Mayo Clinic wants to help diversify healthcare by exposing students of color to different options.
Helen Beyene is a high school junior trying to figure out her next move.
She tells KIMT this program is opening her eyes to so many opportunities.

“I've been leaning towards nursing for a while now but after going through this program i see how many opportunities there are in the healthcare field i've been thinking about physicians and all these opportunities,” said Beyene.

