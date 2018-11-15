High school students learn about need for workers in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa- Around 200 Mason City School High School students are got a firsthand look at the jobs available in North Iowa on Wednesday.

According to the North Iowa Corridor Economic Cooperation, there has been between 700-1,400 jobs available throughout the year in Cerro Gordo County. That means if everyone one of those students was hired there would still be a need for more workers.

Emily Wittenbel and Cassie Sievers said they had no idea there was such a need for workers in their home town.

“After seeing and talking with local businesses I am considering seeing what opportunities are in Mason City,” said Wittenbel.

This is part of the Economic Authorities “Vision North Iowa” where they are teaming up businesses to introduce students to the opportunities available.