High school students host Relay for Life

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At Century High School on Saturday, students hosted a Relay for Life to raise money for cancer research.

They have a goal of raising $20,000.

Elizabeth Spencer lost her mother to cancer when she was 11, and lost her grandpa to the disease two years ago. She rallied students together to put on the event. "Anytime I hear somebody get diagnosed with cancer, I always feel for them because I know what it's like. Not to be the person that has cancer, but to be in the family of a diagnosed person," she says.