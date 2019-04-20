Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

High school students host Relay for Life

The event took place at Century High School

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At Century High School on Saturday, students hosted a Relay for Life to raise money for cancer research.

They have a goal of raising $20,000.

Elizabeth Spencer lost her mother to cancer when she was 11, and lost her grandpa to the disease two years ago. She rallied students together to put on the event. "Anytime I hear somebody get diagnosed with cancer, I always feel for them because I know what it's like. Not to be the person that has cancer, but to be in the family of a diagnosed person," she says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High school students host Relay for Life

Image

RPS Powwow

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Community Events