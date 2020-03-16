Iowa spring-related school activities suspended 4 weeks

Following Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation to close schools for four weeks, leaders announced that all spring school-related activities will be "prohibited" for four weeks.

"This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA," Iowa's high school Unified Activities partners said Monday.

For more on the outbreak in Iowa, click here.

More information can see below:

The first practice date for three IHSAA (boys) spring sports was set for Monday, March 16: golf, soccer, and tennis. Baseball was scheduled to begin limited practice time on April 1.

The first practice dates for IGHSAU (girls) tennis and golf was set for Monday, March 16. The first practice dates for girls’ soccer was set for March 23.

The first practice date for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball, May 4, remains the same until further information is provided.

The first practice and competition date for boys/girls track and field was Feb. 17.

All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition, and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. This prohibition means no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period.

Guidance on future IGHSAU and IHSAA activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced through www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org.

IHSMA has cancelled Class 4A and 1A solo/small ensemble festival set for April 18, and the state large group festival set for May 8-9.

There should be no in-person contact between teachers/administrators and participants for the duration of the prohibited period. Any effort to provide IHSMA participants with a make-up experience should take place only via digital media through the duration of the prohibited period.

Future updates and guidance on IHSMA events will be available through www.ihsma.org.

All IHSSA (speech) events will be prohibited to practice or make up their individual state local contest until the closure is lifted. All contact between coaches, judges, and students for the duration of the period is prohibited. The All-State Festival scheduled for March 30 has been cancelled.

Guidance on future IHSSA activity will be announced through www.ihssa.org