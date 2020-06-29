High school sports facing the realities of the Coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Covid-19 cases around the country continue to rise, schools in North Iowa have to face a hard reality.

Newman Catholic softball faced that reality Monday. Their game against West Hancock was cancelled.

Tony Adams, the school's k-12 administrator tells KIMT News 3 that a player may have been exposed to the virus.

"It's more precautionary than anything at this point," he said.

He said he's not sure when the player might have been exposed. Monday's cancellation adds to a growing list of teams that have called off games or even cancelled their seasons.

Central Springs announced their baseball game against Northwood-Kensett will not be played and last Thursday, North Iowa High School cancelled baseball activities throughout the remainder of the week.

Adams doesn't know if this will impact more games down the line.

"It really depends on what we learn through the situation," he said. "Really, there's no answer until we know more from that standpoint."

As the Hawkeye state is the first in the country to play high school baseball and softball again, Adams says every school knew the risks going into the season.

"It's definitely a reality, something that I think every school administration team going into the season realized that this was the reality we were going to be facing this year," he said.

Newman is scheduled to play at Clear Lake Tuesday.