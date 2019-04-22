High school qualifiers for 2019 Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Hee announced

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The high school qualifiers for the 2019 Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Vee has been released. See qualifiers for their respective events below.
Boys 100M Dash
Wyatt Wegner – Algona
Sammonte Bawden – Algona
Boys 1600M Run
Trey Engen – Algona
Boys 3200M Run
Reece Smith – GHV
Boys 110M Hurdles
Josef Smith – West Hancock
Logan Benjegerdes – Northwood-Kensett
Boys 4x100M Relay
Algona
Boys Distance Medley
Algona
Boys Discus
Aizik Hodak – Central Springs
Boys Shot Put
T.J. Schnurr – Bishop Garrigan
Girls 100M Dash
Katie Saner – Crestwood
Girls 100M Hurdles
Paigle Kisley – Osage
Girls 4x100M Relay
Mason City
Algona
Osage
Girls High Jump
Libby Schwamman – Osage
Girls Discus
Sharon Goodman – Crestwood
Girls Shot Put
Amanda Chizek – West Hancock
Girls Discus
Brenna Paulson – North Iowa
