High school qualifiers for 2019 Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Hee announced

A complete list of local qualifiers for the April 24-27 meet in Des Moines.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 11:26 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The high school qualifiers for the 2019 Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Vee has been released. See qualifiers for their respective events below.

Boys 100M Dash

Wyatt Wegner – Algona

Sammonte Bawden – Algona

Boys 1600M Run

Trey Engen – Algona

Boys 3200M Run

Reece Smith – GHV

Boys 110M Hurdles

Josef Smith – West Hancock

Logan Benjegerdes – Northwood-Kensett

Boys 4x100M Relay

Algona

Boys Distance Medley

Algona

Boys Discus

Aizik Hodak – Central Springs

Boys Shot Put

T.J. Schnurr – Bishop Garrigan

Girls 100M Dash

Katie Saner – Crestwood

Girls 100M Hurdles

Paigle Kisley – Osage

Girls 4x100M Relay

Mason City

Algona

Osage

Girls High Jump

Libby Schwamman – Osage

Girls Discus

Sharon Goodman – Crestwood

Girls Shot Put

Amanda Chizek – West Hancock

Girls Discus

Brenna Paulson – North Iowa

