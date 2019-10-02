Clear

High school football coach pleads not guilty to drunk driving in Dodge County

Broc Threinen
Placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Dodge County high school football coach is pleading not guilty to drunk driving.

Broc Raymond Threinen, 42 of Kasson, was charged with two counts of 3rd degree DWI and an open bottle violation after a traffic stop on September 7. Law enforcement says Threinen was seen driving erratically in Kasson and when he was stopped had an open beer can in a cup holder and had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Court documents state a preliminary breath test showed Threinen had a blood alcohol contact of .193. His next court date is December 11.

Threinen, the football coach and activities director for Kasson-Mantorville High School, was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

Article Comments

