High school athletes pick up helmets and head for the trails

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The popularity in mountain biking among high schoolers is growing by the dozens, so our KIMT Sports Department met up with one of the local teams.

“My favorite part is meeting all of the new people and making new friends – I’ve made a lot of new friends over the years,” said Rochester Century high schooler, Max Raygor.

Raygor is talking about just one of the many benefits of joining a mountain bike team, a sport he developed a passion for through his father. He admits he’s not the most skilled rider at Century High but that’s aside from the point.

His coach, Scott Hogen, says anyone can join with over a month until the first practice. The sign-up process is done entirely online.

“Rochester Active Sports Club, they sign up there on a mountain biking team – there’s a link,” said Hogen. “First practice for the new riders is July 8th and returning riders is July 15th.”

Coach Hogen says there are approximately 75 riders in grades 6-12 that came out to the tryouts this year which were more of a try-it-out than a tryout.

“Everybody who wants to ride, rides. There is no competition team and a bench team – no. If you want to bike, you bike.”

Thus allowing riders like Max to improve their skills.

“I’m working on speed and endurance because I usually burn myself out,” said Raygor. “In the first couple of seconds I go as hard as I can and I’ve been in front a couple of times, too. But I get too tired later on and slow down.”