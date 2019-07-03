High river levels means no Fourth of July floating in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. - Lanesboro river outfitters including Little River General Store and Root River Outfitters are making the call to not rent out tubes, canoes, and kayaks on July 3rd and 4th because of high river levels.

"I think the judgement call is more stressful than anything in all honesty just because you want people to be safe while they're out there and you don't want to make the wrong decision either," says Kirsten Mensing, owner of Little River General Store.

Mensing says she hasn't yet decided if she'll let people take her equipment out on Friday and Saturday. It depends how much rain the area gets in the next few days.