High-risk search in Austin nets man wanted out of Minnesota and Wisconsin

Christopher Loving (left) and Patricia Briones

The Minnesota BCA, Swat Team and the Southeastern Minnesota Task Force came together Monday to serve a high-risk search warrant.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:18 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:20 AM

Authorities were looking for Christopher Loving, 47, who had two Minnesota warrants for failing to register as a predatory offender and a Wisconsin warrant for a felon convicted of a crime of violence.

Loving, along with 62-year-old Patricia Briones, were arrested in the 600 block of 9th St. SW at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Briones is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

