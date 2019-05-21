High-risk search in Austin nets man wanted out of Minnesota and Wisconsin

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Minnesota BCA, Swat Team and the Southeastern Minnesota Task Force came together Monday to serve a high-risk search warrant.

Authorities were looking for Christopher Loving, 47, who had two Minnesota warrants for failing to register as a predatory offender and a Wisconsin warrant for a felon convicted of a crime of violence.

Loving, along with 62-year-old Patricia Briones, were arrested in the 600 block of 9th St. SW at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Briones is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.